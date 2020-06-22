Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, on Father’s Day: ‘Golf and Fish All You Want’

It sure seems like Luke Bryan had a happy Father's Day. But did the country star get in any fishing or golfing while celebrating his fatherhood?

The singer's wife, Caroline, took to social media to let Luke know his favored activities were perfectly acceptable on the day that celebrates dads everywhere.

In fact, the Bryan family matriarch said she wouldn't even get mad if the "Build Me a Daddy" performer chose to spend his day outdoors. That's how Caroline laid it out in a touching message to Luke.

As longtime fans of the musician are aware, Luke Bryan is a big fan of baiting a hook and hitting the links alongside his two boys with Caroline, Bo and Tate. So the spouse gave the singer carte blanche for a special Father's Day day filled fishing and golfing in the sweet photo caption on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day Love Bug," Caroline wrote to her musician husband on the afternoon of Father's Day (June 21) while sharing several happy photos of the Bryan family, which also includes their nephew, Til, and nieces. "Today is your day…you can fish and golf all you want and I can't get mad. We all love you to the moon and back."

Carolin even added the geographical tag "Best Dad Ever" — it's clear that the Bryan family has a lot of love for one another.

The holiday also brought a Father's Day message from Luke himself. Shortly after Caroline shared her sweet note, the singer logged onto Instagram for a shoutout to dads everywhere. Alongside a photo with his father, the musician wished a happy Father's Day to "all the dads out there today. Especially mine."

Talk about a heartwarming couple of posts between the country music couple. It's good to know that Luke and Caroline's love for each other is just as strong as their desire to prank each other. In April, Caroline gave Luke quite a scare as payback after he snuck up on her with his truck horn.

