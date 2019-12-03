Luke Bryan Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign in Honor of His Late Niece

Luke Bryan is asking his fans for their support for a Giving Tuesday campaign that is very close to his heart. The country superstar is raising funds for the Brett Boyer Foundation in honor of his niece, who died in February of 2017.

According to its website, the Brett Boyer Foundation was "created in loving memory and in honor of Sadie Brett Boyer." Sadie Brett was the daughter of Bryan's wife Caroline's brother, Bo Boyer, and his wife, Ellen. She was born with Down Syndrome and suffered from congenital heart disease (CHD), and died at the age of seven months. The foundation's mission is to "raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and fund research to advance treatment options. It is also our mission to spread the love and awareness that Brett filled us with for the wonderful, capable people living with Down Syndrome."

In a Facebook video, Luke and Caroline talk soberly about the fundraiser, with him noting that the death rates from CHD have declined by more than 30 percent over the course of the last decade.

"But we want to do better," he says, before insisting, "We can do better."

"Our hopes are not just for children with congenital heart disease to live and survive," he adds. "We want them to thrive and live long and healthy lives."

Bryan's fundraiser had raised $1,618 of its $5,000 goal within hours of him posting it to Facebook on Tuesday (Dec. 3). To donate to the Brett Boyer Foundation for Giving Tuesday, visit his campaign online.

Giving Tuesday launched in 2012 with the idea that the Tuesday after Thanksgiving could kick off the Christmas season with a day of people all over the world doing good works in the spirit of the season. It's since become a global phenomenon. For more information about Giving Tuesday, visit the event's official website.

