Luke Bryan had a very special treat in store for fans during his Sunday (Jan. 22) headlining set at Crash My Playa: He brought out Lionel Richie, pop legend and his fellow judge on American Idol, for a multi-song string of duets that looked just as much to perform as they were to watch.

According to Country Now, Bryan introduced his megawatt pal as, "One of the greatest human beings ever, that's ever lived and one of my best friends in the world."

With that glowing introduction, Richie took the stage, and the two performed a series of Richie's biggest hits, both as a solo artist and as the front man of funk outfit the Commodores.

Among the songs they performed were "Lady (You Bring Me Up)," "Brick House," "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long (All Night)" and more. Fan-captured footage shows their rendition of two more songs, "Easy (Like Sunday Morning" and "Stuck on You," plus the hilarious commentary that happened between the two artists in between performances.

"If you can't get laid tonight, you ain't gettin' laid," Bryan joked, nodding to Richie's romantic, sometimes steamy song catalog.

"If you can't get laid tonight, there is no possibility of getting laid," Richie added.

After the show, Bryan posted a carousel of photos of Crash My Playa's epic conclusion, featuring snapshots of himself and Richie along with photos of other performers from the night, like Dustin Lynch, Brian Kelley, Chayce Beckham and Dylan Scott.

"You just never know what is gonna happen night 4," he wrote in the caption of his post. "Thanks to everyone who made it an epic night that I will never forget. [Lionel Richie] joining me onstage was a bucket list moment. What a pro!"

For his part, Richie also recapped the event on social media, sharing a montage video of some of the highlights of Crash My Playa — including a dazzling fireworks display — and setting the whole thing to Bryan's current single, "Country On."

Crash My Playa 2023 took place Jan. 19-22 in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. The Bryan-helmed beach festival just wrapped its eighth year.