LeClaire Bryan's date night wardrobe must? Rhinestone studded daisy dukes.

The proud mom to country's own Luke Bryan and grandmother is nothing if not supportive. So when granddaughters Kris and Jordan Cheshire launched a clothing boutique called Shop Chesh recently, she was quick to sign up for try-ons.

In a video captured by Bryan's wife, Caroline, you'll see LeClaire sporting a very different look than she's used to. She rocks it though, doesn't she? With denim on denim dripping in tassel rhinestones, a gold silk cowl neck tank and white booties, LeClaire struts towards the camera.

"MIL @leclaire.bryan still got it going on!!! send in your applications for a date! She ran out of D batteries and she’s ready," Caroline writes alongside the hilarious — and quite sexy — video.

At 74 years old, it's unusual to see Mama Bryan sporting outfits that show off that much leg, but dang, she looks good!

And Caroline agrees — as LeClaire walks toward her, Luke's wife pans head-to-toe on her mother-in-law's getup.

"You actually look good in it - Dang! Maw-Maw’s got it going on," Caroline chants in the clip.

Fans and friends of Caroline and LeCLaire were quick to flood the comments of the post, with many echoing how great LeClarie looks.

Caroline had to hype up her red-hot-rhinestone mother-in-law, adding that this jean short-wearing grandma is ready to go for a date.

"We're taking applications for a boyfriend," Caroline notes.

Shop Chesh has been a labor of love for the Cheshire sisters. In June, Kris teased the news to fans that the sister duo had been hard at work with their fashion project.

With fans blowing up LeClaire's modeling debut, we're sure we will be seeing more looks on her soon.

