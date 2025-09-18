Luke Bryan gave an update on his mom, LeClaire, after fans started noticing she was missing from social media, where she is usually pretty vocal and funny with her fans that she has garnered over the years.

Country Now is reporting that Bryan gave the update on his momma during a special pre-show event for his fan club members and VIP ticket holders.

A fan in the audience asked the "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" singer how his mom was doing because they were worried about her.

Bryan said, "How’s my mother? My mother is… My mother, it’s funny, she’s kind of chilled out on Instagram, so everybody’s checking on her because she’s been less active on Instagram, and I’m very happy about that."

Bryan has joked with us at Taste of Country before about how unpredictable his 77-year-old mom is on social media and how that makes him nervous at this point in his career.

The American Idol judge swung back around and let his fans know that his mom is still as demanding as she once was: "She’s still asking for the same ludicrous amounts of money once a month, so she’s all good."

Wait, do we really think LeClaire is asking her son, who according to Celebrity Net Worth has around $160 million in the bank, for a monthly allowance?

Anything's possible. She does have some habits to support, according to Bryan, "She’s still chain smoking and chugging Bud Lights."

If you go to LeClaire's Instagram, it is for sure a lot slower than it once was. She is only posting every few weeks, and the posts are a little tamer, like one with her granddaughter and one with her cat.

So, for anyone who has been concerned about Bryan's mom's well-being, we are happy to report that she is doing just fine. She just might finally be settling down from the party life.

Does Luke Bryan Have Siblings?

He had an older brother named Chris and an older sister named Kelly. Both of them have passed away.

Is Luke Bryan a Conservative?

Bryan has done a great job avoiding politics in his career and has never really mentioned which political side he is on.

