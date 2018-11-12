Luke Bryan’s Mom Is Leading the Rebuild After Hurricane Michael

Luke Bryan says the reality of the devastation Hurricane Michael caused is much worse than any of the pictures. The storm hit his mother's Florida beach community directly, but LeClaire Bryan is doing much more than just surviving.

The "What Makes You Country?" singer tells Taste of Country that his mom is practically leading the rebuild in her small part of town.

"Every day I call her and it sounds like she's the foreman of a construction site down there," the superstar says, explaining how his mother has turned a very negative situation into a positive.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle and LeClaire Bryan's home in Mexico Beach on Oct. 10. In the weeks that followed, there was a tremendous outpouring of public and private support, but the situation is still ... not good. LeClaire is living in a temporary trailer right now, but her son tells Taste of Country that he plans to help her replace her possessions in any way she needs.

"She's been and gone through a lot, and this is frustrating that here in her '70s she loses her house," he says. Bryan says he has not yet had an opportunity to get down to visit with his mother since the storm, or see the destruction firsthand.

Bryan talked to Taste of Country prior to the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, where he's nominated for Entertainer of the Year. He'll also open the show with his current single "What Makes You Country?"

Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley, a Florida native himself, launched and helped fund a relief effort, Tribe Kelley Hurricane Relief, along with his wife.