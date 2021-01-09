Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire, turned to social media to share the news that she has received the vaccine to fight COVID-19.

LeClaire Bryan posted the photo below to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 8), showing her in the passenger seat of a car as she receives the vaccine in her right arm from a masked female health care worker at what appears to be a drive-up open-air clinic.

"My old butt just got my Covid-19 vaccination," the 73-year-old writes to accompany the photo. "Yea good luck to all. God bless everyone."

There are currently two different COVID-19 vaccines available to the American public. The first one approved was the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to the Center for Disease Control's website, consists of two shots in the arm administered 21 days apart. The second approved COVID-19 vaccine is from Moderna, and it is administered in two shots in the arm 28 days apart. It's not clear which vaccine Bryan received.

The CDC website also lists three additional vaccines that are in Phase 3 clinical trials.

LeClaire Bryan has become somewhat of an internet celebrity in her own right in recent years due to her always-entertaining antics with her famous son and his family. Most recently, she was part of the family's beach vacation over the holidays, and she also took part in their annual "12 Days of Pranksmas" at the end of 2020.

The Turkey That Attacked Caroline Bryan Won't Bother Her Again: