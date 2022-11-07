Luke Bryan’s Nephew, Til, Turns 21: ‘Can’t Believe We Can Play Blackjack Together’

Luke Bryan is one proud uncle: His nephew Tilden (Til) turned 21 years old on Sunday (Nov. 6), and the superstar celebrated Til's milestone on social media with a picture from a family fishing trip, and a light-hearted reflection on Til's newfound rights as an adult.

"Happy 21st Tilden. Love you buddy," Bryan writes, adding: "Can't believe we can now play blackjack together."

Celebrating Til's birthday was a family affair, and Bryan's mother, LeClaire, jumped into the comments section of her son's post to say, "No way this baby can be 21. Love you more than all the angels in the world."

The singer's wife Caroline also shared a celebratory post, although when she thought about everything that Til can legally do as a 21-year-old, she was less excited about blackjack and more excited about wine.

"You can now legally buy me a glass of Chardonnay," she says, alongside a snapshot of herself and her nephew all gussied up for a formal event. "We love you Prince!!! Happy 21st birthday!!!"

The Bryans legally adopted Til when he was 14 years old, and also stepped in to care for his two older sisters, after the three kids lost their parents in a series of family tragedies. Their mother Kelly — who was Bryan's sister — died suddenly of undisclosed causes in 2007. Kelly's husband. Lee, raised their children as a single parent for seven more years, but in 2014, he died of a heart attack, prompting Bryan and Caroline to step in as caretakers for the kids.

The Bryans also share two younger biological sons, Bo and Tate.

Those tragedies came at a time when Bryan had already experienced the devastating pain of losing a sibling. In 1996, when the singer was just out of high school and contemplating a career in country music, his older brother Chris was killed in a car accident. Following that loss, Bryan temporarily shelved his music dreams, instead staying in his Georgia hometown to support his family.

