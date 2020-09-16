Luke Bryan took the stage at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), performing in Nashville for the crowd tuned in live via CBS.

The county superstar and his full band delivered a playful, typically energetic version of his recent No. 1 hit, "One Margarita," from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The set had been transformed to a tropical-themed, sun-splashed paradise for the performance, which featured Bryan clad in a floral shirt and playing just as passionately as if a live audience had been cheering him on.

"One Margarita" gave Bryan his most recent No. 1 hit when he released it as the third single from his current album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, in April of 2020.

Bryan previously hit the stage to open the awards show on Wednesday night, leading a joint performance from all of the 2020 Entertainer of the Year nominees by delivering his classic hit, "Rain Is a Good Thing." Fellow EOTY nominees Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett joined him to open the program from the Opry House, the Bluebird and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

One of those five artists will claim the ACMs Entertainer of the Year trophy at the end of he evening, succeeding reigning ACMs EOTY Keith Urban, who's also hoting the ACM Awards in 2020.