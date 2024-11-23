Filming has already begun for the next season of American Idol on ABC, which will start airing in March. Although we can't see what's going on yet, we did get the behind-the-scenes scoop from Luke Bryan on how Carrie Underwood is doing so far as a judge.

Ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards on Nov. 20, Bryan sat down with Extra and revealed how Underwood is doing so far in the judge's chair.

"It’s going great. Carrie and I had always been in the business together, but we never spent much time together, so to sit behind the desk and watch her really learn how to transition out of being the winner of American Idol and a superstar to being the judge at the table, she’s doing good."

It's been almost 20 years since Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol, back when it was on Fox and everyone had frosted tips.

Underwood is the first-ever American Idol winner to return — two decades later at that — and sit in the judge's chair to find, essentially, the next version of herself.

Bryan knows that the way he operates is a little unorthodox, in that he is a jokester and likes to mess around a lot.

While speaking with Extra, the "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" singer also said, "The main thing is as long as she don’t pick up any of my habits; I don’t want to influence her in any way."

All jokes aside, we can't wait to see the return of the Queen to Idol, but we will all have to wait. Idol returns on ABC on March 9, 2025, at 8PM ET/PT.

