Luke Bryan’s Most Impactful Song Wasn’t the One He Was Expecting [Watch]

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's probably not a huge surprise to most fans that the most impactful song of Luke Bryan's career was his radio-ready mega-hit from 2011, "Country Girl (Shake it For Me)."

But the singer himself admits that he thought another song of his might take that title.

Bryan was a recent guest on the BobbyCast podcast, where he named "Country Girl" as the song that's done the most for his career. Because of its ability to be both a party song and tell a story, it became a song that sort of shifted the direction of country radio, and of course, it had a massive impact on his personal career as well.

However, it was a little bit of a shift from what Bryan thought would be the most important music of his career. He originally moved to Nashville to write songs, and he was one of the writers on "Country Girl."

He also had some other, more serious songs that he thought would be the biggest part of his legacy, and maybe even win him some major awards.

"I think when I look at a "Drink A Beer" or "Most People Are Good," those were my opportunities at songs that I thought would be up for Song of the Year, and I never got a Song of the Year," Bryan recounts.

"That's when I was kind of like, 'man, you know, I really thought those would at least get nominated for something," the singer continues, "and they never did.'"

It was then that Bryan realized that the slow-tempo, more serious songs weren't going to be the ones that defined his career: He was going to be known for bringing that party vibe that people crave.

The "One Margarita" singer continued, "At this point at my career, I just need to be free with what I do." Bryan explained how his party songs seem to be more impactful than the slow stuff on his career and, at live shows, too.

He's embraced that trend, and he plans to keep it coming. He revealed that "in the next year or two, I'd love to have a big ole fun summer anthem pop up, because that's fun to have."

