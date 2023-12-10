Luke Bryan On The Car His Son Wants: ‘You’re Not Getting That’

Luke Bryan's son Bo is steadily becoming more experienced behind the wheel, but the struggles of being a parent to a new driver aren't over yet.

In a new interview with Audacy's Katie & Company, Bryan explained that he and his wife Caroline are currently in negotiations with their son about which car will be his first official set of wheels -- and they don't always see eye to eye with Bo.

"We got him rockin' and rollin', and now we're just trying to figure out what will be the first vehicle in his life," Bryan explains. "He tried to pick it out. We realized real quick, 'Uh, you're not getting that.'

"Well, he wants a big truck, and we're gonna get him something, but we won't get him what he wants. Let's just say that," the singer goes on to say.

Earlier this summer, Bryan described the experience of teaching Bo to drive as a "nightmare," and admitted that his son had a ways to go before he was ready to safely hit the road. "He is not a very good driver right now, so we're having to work with him pretty hard," he said at that time.

Now, though, Bryan has more reason to be optimistic.

"He's getting there," he says, explaining that he was simply a little blindsided by his son's initial poor driving skills because he thought Bo had had plenty of practice before he ever got behind the wheel of a car.

"He's grown up on the farm driving side-by-sides and stuff like that. I just assumed that it would translate to being on the highway. It did not," Bryan relates.

Bryan's wife is sharing the work of teaching Bo to drive: She frequently shares photos and videos of his time behind the wheel, including an October snapshot of the teen driving himself to a homecoming dance -- with his mom supervising from the shotgun seat, of course.