Luke Bryan is debuting his brand new residency at the Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas this weekend, but that doesn't mean he'll be skipping out on Super Bowl Sunday.

During a press conference with media prior to opening night, the avid sports fan let reporters know that he still plans on watching the big game — it'll just look a little different from years past.

With a big grin on his face, Bryan remarked that he'll be hosting some friends and family in his hotel suite. "We’re gonna have a fun set up here in the hotel and have a big Super Bowl Party here at Resorts World and with all our friends," he dishes.

"It’ll be weird, ‘cause I’ve never done the Super Bowl on West Coast time," he explains. Tuning in from the other side of the country means the game is on far earlier than what Bryan is used to in Tennessee (kickoff is at 6:30PM ET, so 3:30PM in Vegas).

Although it might take Bryan some getting used to, earlier is a good thing for his schedule. Once the game is over, the singer will be hightailing it from Resorts World to catch an overnight flight to Hawaii to fulfill his obligations as a judge on American Idol.

Having to go to work the next day, Bryan acknowledges that he's "got to kind of have a tame Super Bowl.”

Having a low-key night in his hotel suite is a completely different experience than what the country superstar had a few years ago: At the 2017 Super Bowl, Bryan stepped up to deliver a soaring rendition of the National Anthem.

Bryan's residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas launches Feb. 11, 2022. He'll be putting on shows throughout the rest of the month. Tickets are available now. He's also got a massive tour planned this summer.

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: