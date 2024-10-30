Luke Bryan is just as much a farmer as he is a country music superstar. The singer grew up on a peanut farm, and he's a country boy through and through with a well of knowledge about farming.

However, he may have met his match: Meet Jackson Laux, a 9-year-old internet-viral farming sensation.

Laux is a corn farmer with a big passion for tractors, and he also has a deep well of agricultural knowledge. Thanks to the internet, these two were able to meet and talk about — you guessed it — tractors!

"I've never met anyone that knows more about tractors than him, right?" Bryan says in the video. "No one knows more than you?"

"There's probably people that know more," Laux says with humility.

The pair then start quizzing each other on things like trickle chargers, golden nuggets, bream beds and the scale of different tractors. Watch below:

They also talked about farm life and their favorite types of tractors.

In another clip, Bryan asks the young farmer what his favorite kind of tractor is, to which Laux replies, "John Deere."

The "Mind of a Country Boy" singer is known for his love of Fendt tractors. He is a partner of the brand, and they even sponsor his annual Farm Tour. He asked Laux's opinion about their tractors, and let's just say, this little dude isn't sold on them.

"They're the wrong color green," the young farmer explains.

Who Is Jackson Laux?

Laux is taking the internet by storm with his country boy charm and vast knowledge of farming life. His TikTok videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, with some breaching a million. It's not a surprise, given he's got close to 900,000 followers!

His love of John Deere products has even caught the attention of the company itself: They recruited him to be a part of a recent commercial. In fact, he's the only one with a speaking line, aside from the narrator.

"Hats off to the future," he says proudly at the end of the ad.