Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are a match made in Heaven! From their goofy senses of humor to their love of serving others, the two have become one of the most beloved couples in country music.

With nearly two decades of marriage under their belts, the couple remain as devoted to one another as ever. The vision of a lifelong love has always been at the forefront of their minds.

“Rocking on a porch swing when I’m 75, with Caroline and with a yard full of grandkids. That’s a big ol’ fulfilled life for me,” Bryan told People in 2013 of his dreams for the future. “I just want to ride the ride and have fun.”

How Did Luke Bryan and His Wife Caroline Meet?

The Bryans first met at a bar called Dingus MaGee's while attending Georgia Southern University. Bryan was a senior, while Caroline was just a freshman.

For Bryan, it was love at first sight. For Caroline, it took a little longer to figure out how she felt about the future country singer. This led to an on-again-off-again relationship before Bryan graduated and moved to Nashville to start his music career.

It was five years before they'd reunite, and this time, things were different. After a few email messages, Caroline invited Luke to her family's Christmas events, and the rest is history.

The pair were married on Dec. 8, 2006 in a destination wedding in Turks and Caicos.

Who Are Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan's Kids?

Bryan and his wife Caroline have two sons: Thomas "Bo" was born on March 18, 2008, and few years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Tatum "Tate" Christopher, on Aug. 11, 2010.

The Bryans also took in their nieces and nephew in 2014 after Bryan's brother in-law Ben Lee Cheshire died of a heart attack. The country singer had already lost his sister, Cheshire's wife, several years earlier. Kelly Bryan died unexpectedly in 2007.

Ben and Kelly Cheshire left behind daughters Kris and Jordan and son Tilden. Although the daughters didn't live with the Bryans full-time, Til moved in with them. Bryan and his wife Caroline had an active hand in raising all three of them.

What's the Secret to Luke and Caroline Bryan's Long Marriage?

Bryan and Caroline will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in 2024. Based on the couple's wild Halloween costumes and annual Christmas "Pranksmas" tradition, it's easy to see that humor is a big part of their lives. But their long-standing connection goes deeper than that.

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," Bryan explained in 2020. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."