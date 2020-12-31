Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, turned 41 on Thursday (Dec. 31), and the country superstar and his family surprised her during their family vacation by waking her up with a special song she won't soon forget.

The couple have been on a scenic tropical vacation with their sons, Tate and Bo, their nephew and nieces, and the singer's mom, LeClaire, in the days between Christmas and New Year's Day. The clip below shows the rest of the family surprising Caroline in her bed in a bungalow, with Bryan playing a comical birthday song at full volume on his phone as the kids jump on her for a surprise wakeup call that's complete with flashing lights.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bjl2SfL58eY

"Go Caroline, it's your birthday, go Caroline, it's your birthday," they chant along to the music as the bemused mom hands out hugs, smiling as her husband performs a goofy dance.

"Happy Birthday my love. 41 years looking so fine in the morntin (sic)," Bryan writes to accompany his video. "I love you to the moon and back. She gets the birthday song."

It's been a fun season for the Bryan clan, as the fun-loving couple engage in an annual holiday prank war they call the 12 Days of Pranksmas. 2020's pranks included a crank call from Todd Chrisley, an exotic-dancing pilot on a private plane, a spoiled deer hunt for Bo and a rude awakening for LeClaire, among other holiday hijinks.

It's not clear where the family are spending their current vacation, but LeClaire turned to social media earlier in the week to share some fun clips and pictures of them all ziplining amidst the natural splendor of a gorgeous tropical paradise.

