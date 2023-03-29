Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Her Heart After Nashville School Shooting: ‘Something Has to Change’

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline hopped on social media on Tuesday (March 28) to share her thoughts about a school shooting that left the Nashville community devastated on Monday (March 27.)

The shooting — which took place at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills area — claimed the lives of three nine-year-old students, as well as three adult staff members at the school. The shooter, who has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was fatally shot by responding police officers at the scene.

In her response, Caroline spoke as a mother, and expressed the grief and anguish she shares with all her fellow parents as they navigate the fear of sending their children to school each morning.

"Every morning, I hop into the car with my boys and we always say our morning prayers," said Caroline, who is mom to 15-year-old Bo and 12-year-old Tate. She and her superstar husband also adopted their three now-adult nieces and nephews after their parents— Bryan's sister and her husband — died.

"As soon as the kids are out of the car at school, I always say another prayer to keep the kids safe from any harm...and my brain is always thinking about a shooting," she continued. "This is horrific that parents, teachers, kids...anyone working at a school has to worry about shootings every damn day. Something has to change. Now."

In her post, Caroline also shared a photo of the Covenant School, as well as a passage from Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit."

"Nashville is heartbroken," she reflected. "It's not fathomable what these parents and innocent children are going thru...and will continue to suffer with forever."

Bryan is one of several country stars who have expressed their grief, horror and outrage in the wake of the tragedy. Others who have spoken out include Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Randy Houser, Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne and many others.

