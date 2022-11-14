Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up.

The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.

"Well ... unexpected hip surgery ... but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" she writes in the caption of her post.

The second slide features Caroline's view from her recovery bed, as her friends bustle around her keeping her comfortable and entertained.

For one, Caroline's got a walker by the bedside, which of course her friends decorated with lots of hilarious, personalized stickers: "Y'all Need Jesus," reads one, while another is simply a picture of a gerbil, and a third features the dog from the mega-popular "Doge" Internet meme, the words "I Saw That" spelled out under its picture.

"Sweetest friends in the world. Decorative stuff. Peekaboo, Ellen. Whatcha reading, Nikki?" Caroline's voice can be heard saying in the video, as she pans the camera over to view three different friends tending to her as she recuperates. The third friend then stands up to reveal a shirt she got Caroline, which reads "Straight Outta Hip Surgery."

"Only the best for you," the friend says.

Caroline didn't explain exactly what precipitated her sudden hip surgery, but whatever caused her medical woes must have come on fairly fast: Last Wednesday (Nov. 9), she was walking the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards with her superstar husband. Luke Bryan co-hosted the awards show with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

