Luke Bryan's wife Caroline is sporting some brand-new ink after a day out with her niece Kris turned into a tattoo session. Caroline and Kris posed together for a photo on social media, in which they show off two new, small tattoos on their wrists.

"This is why we can't be alone together for too long, but I love it," Kris writes alongside an Instagram Stories slide in which she and Caroline debut their new ink.

They weren't the only ones at the tattoo parlor that day — other posts from Caroline and Kris reveal that a couple of Caroline's friends and employees at her Best Bad Influence apparel company, were there, and they got inked up, too.

"When your lunch ends with bestie tattoos," one slide on Kris' page reads, along with a shot of Kris and two other women showing up freshly-inked, small red heart outlines on all three of their wrists.

Luke Bryan's Niece, Kris Cheshire loading...

While Caroline also appears to be rocking a fresh tattoo, she opted for a different design than the rest of the gang. The country star's wife seems to be sporting a lightning bolt design, perhaps the Best Bad Influence logo.

Instagram Instagram loading...

The occasion marked Kris' first tattoo ever, and she shared video of herself doing a little happy dance to commemorate "that first tattoo feeling."

It wasn't Caroline's first time going under the needle, though. She and her country superstar husband also have matching tattoos: Bryan once told Good Housekeeping that he and Caroline got each other's initials tattooed on their ring fingers for Valentine's Day one year.