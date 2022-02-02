Luke Bryan's second Crash My Playa set included a very special guest: His wife!

Caroline Bryan joined the star toward the end of a cover song-filled concert in Cancun, Mexico, on Jan. 22. Together they sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Their jubilance in the moment cannot be overstated. Watch as Bryan's wife of 15 years climbs on his back for a free ride to the center of the stage, and then shouts out the song's chorus on beat.

It's far from the first time Bryan has chosen "Sweet Caroline" to cover in concert. In 2019 he played it at Crash My Playa. In fact, SetList.fm indicates it's made his setlist nearly four dozen times, making it among his most-covered songs.

Bryan performed twice during Crash My Playa, but this second set was truly unique. After beginning with a few of his own songs — including his single "Up" — he and his band became a jukebox with covers of songs by Joe Diffie, John Mellencamp, Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker and more. There were no signs of the that vocal issues that put him on vocal rest one week earlier.

Jason Aldean and Dustin Lynch also headlined Crash My Playa, with additional artists like Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde filling out the sold-out festival.

Look for Bryan to begin his Las Vegas residency on Feb. 11 and then his summer tour in June.

