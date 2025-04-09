Imagine pulling into the drive-thru at Raising Cane's and seeing the one and only Luke Bryan in the window!

The country star surprised customers at the restaurant's location in Franklin, Tenn., this week as he jumped behind the counter to fill orders for the hungry patrons.

It was all for a good cause, as Bryan and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves were working together to raise money for the Brett Boyer Foundation.

The chicken finger chain launched a new initiative to collect $1 million for the organization, which is dedicated to caring for babies who are diagnosed with congenital heart defects, as well as Down syndrome, while still in the womb.

"Congenital heart defect, can you imagine having a child with that?" Graves remarks in an interview. "They're getting research done that is saving lives now and is gonna save so many more lives in the future."

The "Country Song Came On" singer was all smiles as he took customers' orders, both in the drive-thru and behind the counter. He also posed for photos and autographed several items while he was there.

What Is the Brett Boyer Foundation?

Bryan's family started the Brett Boyer Foundation in honor of his late niece, Sadie Brett Boyer. As a baby, she was diagnosed with both Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect (CHD).

Sadie lived just seven months before passing from her conditions.

In loving memory of their daughter, Bo and Ellen Boyer started the organization to help other families like theirs. Ellen and Bryan's wife Caroline are sisters.

The statistics on CHD are pretty staggering: One in 100 babies are born with heart defects. The Brett Boyer Foundation works to raise money to fund life-saving research, care for families who are impacted by these conditions and to spread awareness about CHD and Down syndrome diagnoses.