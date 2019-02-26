Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" has made him first artist ever to send his first five consecutive singles to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song is his fastest-rising to date at sixteen weeks to No. 1.

"Thank you for believing in me and showing your support song after song and show after show," Combs says in a heartfelt Instagram message to his fans. "You are what keeps me motivated to move forward and without you none of this is possible."

Combs — still a newcomer, relatively speaking — has been on historic run of snagging awards and breaking records. That continues with his latest single, "Beautiful Crazy," which hit No.1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in addition to the Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts.

What's even more 'beautiful crazy' about this single, is the fact that it was shipped to radio after it was already platinum-certified, marking the first single to do so since Taylor Swift's "Red" in 2013.

After more than 250 million streams of the song to date, Combs gave the fans what they wanted: an acoustic rendition of the song. Written by Combs with Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford, the slowed-down version of the song is available on YouTube and Spotify now.

"Beautiful Crazy" comes after Combs has been nominated for two 2019 ACM Awards (Male Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year). Earlier this month he presented and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards and recently won a CMA Triple Play Award, which honors artists who wrote three No. 1 songs in a 12-month period.

Combs is currently in the middle of his first-ever arena headlining tour — the sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.