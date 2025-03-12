I Asked Luke Combs Who Would Play Him in a Movie — His Answer Is Hilarious [Exclusive]
Luke Combs is a lot of things — a father, husband, songwriter, a superstar — but there's one thing that he is not: An actor.
During a pit stop at Taste of Country Nights, we asked the "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer who he would want to play him in a biopic, should that film ever be made.
Combs took a deep breath, let out an "Oh geez," then began to think.
"I like to think it would be like a dark comedy ... I dunno, man. Maybe, Chris Farley?" he says.
Then, he looked right at the camera and added: "I mean, I know he's dead, but he's gotta be big, right? You know? Like, he's gotta be a big guy."
Comedian and SNL star Chris Farley died in 1997.
Evan Paul, host of Taste of Country Nights, then asked the "Hurricane" singer if he is a big fan of Tommy Boy, an iconic Farley movie, to which Combs replied (with a line from the movie), "Oh man, Tommy want wingy, ya know?"
Even the country star had a giggle at what he'd just said. If there were some way that Farley could come back from the dead and play Combs in a movie, it would for sure be a blockbuster smash ... for many reasons.
Surely there is someone else out there who matches his burly build and can grow a beard?
