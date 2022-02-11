Luke Combs took a moment to celebrate his upcoming tour's opening act on Twitter. Country newcomer Morgan Wade's debut single "Wilder Days" is quickly moving up the country charts, and it might get a big bump after the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year took a go at it.

Wade will join Combs, Cody Johnson and Zach Bryan on select dates of the "Doin' This" singer's upcoming tour. He looks to have gotten early access to Denver's Empower Field at Mile High for this social media clip. It's the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, but he won't take the stage until May.

"Here's a little bit of 'Wilder Days' by my tour mate @themorganwade," Combs tweeted.

Combs will return to the road in March at C2C Fest in London, Glasgow and Dublin, followed by arena shows in Canada and a night at Stagecoach. Quite a bit could be different for him as he tours this year, because by the end of it, he'll be a father. In January, wife Nicole revealed the news that she is pregnant.

The country megastar also figures to have new music prepared at some point during the run. When his last tour — the What You See Is What You Get Tour — wrapped in December, he alluded that he was finishing up his next studio album. "Doin' This" is expected to be on that album, but little else is known about the project.

On Thursday (Feb. 10), Combs was named one of five nominees for Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. He's also up for Male Artist of the Year at the March 7 Amazon Prime broadcast.