While Luke Combs and superstar singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran might seem like an unlikely pairing, it's no surprise that Combs is a Sheeran fan: During his concerts, he often covers Sheeran's 2017 hit, "Dive." Combs even recorded a studio version of the song as a Spotify Originals version in 2018.

But the country star decided to do one better for the sold-out crowd at his Country 2 Country (C2C) Festival in London on Sunday night (March 13). He brought out the English singer-songwriter for a live duet of "Dive."

Combs took the opportunity to be a fan at the beginning of the performance, letting Sheeran sing as he danced and cheered along beside him onstage.

But the country superstar didn't entirely take a backseat on the performance: In fact, he brought his barrel-chested baritone and best vocal runs to the second chorus of "Dive," Sheeran grinning along as he took his turn being a fan. The two stars were clearly friendly onstage, sharing a hug and a few excited words during the guitar solo.

According to an interview Combs gave to Absolute Radio Country, he and Sheeran may have made plans for more than just an onstage duet during the country singer's time in London. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair had been working on plans to get together and maybe even try their hand at a co-writing session, Combs revealed.

“We were going to [write together] but the COVID thing screwed our whole plans up on that but maybe one day, hopefully one day,” he said (quote via Music Mayhem Magazine).

In the meantime, Combs has an exciting year ahead, both personally and professionally. He's putting the finishing touches on a new album, and he and his wife Nicole are also eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, in the spring of 2022 .