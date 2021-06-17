6-Year-Old Jaxon Is Really Feeling This Luke Combs Song [Watch]

Twitter/PatKNCI

A young Luke Combs fan named Jaxon is thrashing and head banging in his car seat as if the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was right in front of him singing. Perhaps soon, he might be!

Pat Still, a morning radio deejay at KNCI in Sacramento, Calif., shared this video of Jaxon on Wednesday (June 16). The boy, he explains, was born with cataracts and can't see much beyond six feet in front of him. But you don't need 20/20 vision to appreciate a great country song.

The 13-second video was amplified by Combs, who quote tweeted the video, saying it inspired him.

"Jaxon, that’s the kinda energy I need at every show," he says. "You tell me where and the tickets are on me. Keep rockin, buddy!"

Combs does have a pair of California tour dates on his 2021 What You See Is What You Get Tour, which begins on Tuesday night (June 22) in Albuquerque, N.M. He's among the first artists to return to the road with a full tour this year, doing so 15 months after all tours were canceled due to the pandemic.

The song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" was the lead single from the What You See Is What You Get album, released in 2019. It was a multi-week No. 1 hit.

Like so many country singers, Combs keeps an eye out for kids who are supportive of his music, especially those with medical conditions. In October 2019, the superstar spotted a young fan named Hudson in the crowd, holding a sign supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and invited him to the stage.

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists includiong Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Luke Combs
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos, Heartwarming Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top