They Wouldn’t Let Luke Combs Use the Bathroom at the Grammys

Luke Combs was prevented from using the bathroom at the Grammy Awards, and it wasn't because he's such a big star.

It was because nobody knew who he was, and — as he tells it — he didn't look the part of Grammy nominee.

In 2019, Combs was nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category. There were just eight nominees in that category, including H.E.R., Bebe Rexha and (winner) Dua Lipa. The "Going, Going, Gone" singer felt out of place.

"I just remember like seeing Dolly Parton in real life ... and being like, 'Where are we?,'" he said before Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys.

As he gets into his unfortunate bathroom story, he draws an interesting metaphor.

"I was kind of the, 'There's not any bathrooms' guy," he shares.

"That happens to me a lot. I walk in places and they're like, 'Hey man, there's no public bathrooms in here.' Because I'm not the guy that looks like he's supposed to be there."

So, guess what happened at the 2019 Grammy Awards? Combs stood up from his seat on the floor and went to use the bathroom.

attachment-Luke Combs Wife Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

"I'm coming off and the guy is like, 'Whoa! You can't go back here,'" he recalls. "I felt like I was in the place that you wouldn't want people to go — they're like, 'You can't come back here, man.'"

Grammy nominees and those who are "supposed to be there" have passes, but you never see them, because nothing kills your expensive Grammy red carpet look like a lanyard. Combs didn't have his on him and had to yell for someone on his team to bring it over so he could do his business.

Don't worry — he's not mad about it. In fact, that was the story he told when he was asked about his favorite Grammy moment of all time. Perhaps it'll be replaced by his performance of "Going, Going, Gone" at the 2023 Grammys.

Combs is also up for three awards at Sunday's Grammys, which air on CBS at 8PM ET.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards is on CBS, with Taste of Country on your phone.

11 Luke Combs Songs That Proved 'Em All Wrong Check Out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many others thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.