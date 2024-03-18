Luke Combs' most famous cover song is his chart-topping rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" — but that song isn't the only incredible cover in Combs' discography.

But back in 2022 — a year before his version of "Fast Car" came out — Combs put his spin on John Anderson's "Seminole Wind" as part of the tracklist of an all-star tribute to Anderson called Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.

Originally a Top 5 hit for Anderson from the early '90s, "Seminole Wind" is a gruff, naturalistic ode to life in the Florida Everglades, and how the pursuit of wealth and technological progress often comes at the expense of the natural world and the Seminole Native Americans who inhabit that part of Florida.

Unlike Anderson, Combs isn't a Florida native — the younger star hails from North Carolina — but he still did "Seminole Wind" more than justice, offering up a robust, husky vocal take on the country classic.

"Man, this was such an honor," Combs wrote on his Instagram Stories around the time the album came out, according to Country Now. "[John Anderson] is a legend and I hope I did this one an ounce of justice."

On Monday (March 18), Anderson was one of three country luminaries named to join the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024, alongside Toby Keith and guitarist James Burton. Anderson, whose career dates back to the late-'70s, has flown the genre's flag as a traditionalist, hitmaker and introspective singer-songwriter over the years.

The range of artists who lined up to tribute him on Something Borrowed, Something New only underscore his wide reach. Elsewhere on the tracklist are Tyler Childers, John Prine, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde and many more.

Still, no one toed the line between wild, blustery rock and traditional country so expertly as Combs did in his version of "Seminole Wind." Listen to the track above to hear for yourself.