The all-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival returns this September, and with it comes an opportunity to see a slew of country stars. Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Maren Morris are all confirmed to perform on the main stage.

Set for Sept. 23-24, the festival will be held at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Seacrest will host the show.

Though the country genre is well represented on the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage, there's an artist for every music fan on the bill: Other performers include Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Lionel Richie, Megan Thee Stallion, the Black Eyed Peas, Nicki Minaj and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Sam Smith will hit the stage too, as will the Black Keys and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip.

The festival's Sept. 24 Daytime Stage also promises a good time for country fans. Carly Pearce is performing, as are Chase Rice and Ryan Hurd. Lavigne is booked for a set on the Daytime Stage in addition to her main stage show, and other Daytime Stage performers include Maggie Rogers, Girl in Red, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more. Additional acts for the stage are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival go on sale June 17, and Capital One cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale two days prior. If you can't travel to Vegas to attend the show in person, you can still tune in via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch the event live via the CW Network's CW app. The show is also being taped for a special, which will be broadcast on the CW Network in October.