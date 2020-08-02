Luke Combs is a married man. The country star tied the knot with his fiancee, Nicole Hocking, on Saturday (Aug. 1).

People reports that the pair wed at their home in southern Florida, with their family present for the big moment. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year," a representative for the couple shares.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever," Combs writes on Instagram to accompany a pair of photos of the couple. Hocking shared the same pictures, which show the two in their wedding attire in a grassy waterside area at sunset.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!" she writes on Instagram. "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

The newlyweds first started dating in 2016, when Combs was just an up-and-coming musician. In fact, at the time, he had "no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal," he tells People.

"Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is never gonna work,'" he adds, "and so I didn’t have anything when we met."

With some ingenuity and careful strategizing, Combs employed his musical talents to win Hocking over, particularly with the song "Beautiful Crazy," which he wrote for her. They got engaged in November of 2018 and, earlier this year, shared that their wedding plans were still on track despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.