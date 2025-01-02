It's not too unusual for Luke Combs to tease new music before releasing it, but this time, he's got one important question to go along with his unreleased demo.

"Who should I duet this with?" he asked fans as he posted a clip of something that appears to be titled "More Less Than Perfect."

Combs' new song is a love ballad with lyrics that appear to be directed at a person who fell in love with him, even though he thinks he doesn't deserve her attention. "Sometimes it feels like I just fooled you into falling for me," he admits in the song, continuing, "God knows where I'd be if I didn't, that's a different story."

Considering the subject matter, lots of fans were envisioning this song as a male/female duet. Meg Patrick and Sacha both personally volunteered in the comments section, and some other fans suggested Miranda Lambert, Avery Anna and Tenille Townes.

But others could see this song as a duet between two male singers. Fans threw Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean's hat into the ring, and Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney made it clear his phone line is open, too, commenting "I'm in."

Then there were the fans who thought this song is just right as a solo ballad.

"Nobody, sing it to your wife, it's perfect with you alone," one commenter says.

Combs has a long track record of putting out love ballads inspired by his wife Nicole: "Better Together" and "Beautiful Crazy" are just two of the hits he's had that were written about her.

Combs and Nicole have been married since 2020, and they're parents to two young sons, 2-and-a-half-year-old Tex and 16-month-old Beau.