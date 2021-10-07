Luke Combs isn't waiting to let his fans hear his newest song, a steamy love song that leaves very little to the imagination. The "Cold As You" singer took to YouTube to share "The Kind of Love We Make."

Written with the Brothers Hunt (Dan and Reid Isbell), Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, the new, still-unreleased track describes long overdue lovemaking.

"Let's get some candles burning and some records turning / All the lights down low, take it nice and slow," Combs sings at the chorus of "The Kind of Love We Make."

"The way your body's moving, keep doing what you're doing / To me all night long, writing our love song / Girl I want it, gotta have it, let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make."

In just three days, the mid-tempo acoustic performance has notched 150,000 views on YouTube. Whether it makes a new album remains to be seen — Combs frequently drops new music on social media first to gauge reaction. Often he'll see how a song performs live before committing it to a record.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee is overdue for an album, actually. November 2021 will mark two years since What You See Is What You Get, a project that has produced six No. 1 singles and counting.

In addition to being nominated for the top prize at next month's CMA Awards, Combs is also one of five CMT Artists of the Year.