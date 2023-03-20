Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are expecting ... again! The country star made the announcement on social media on Monday, sharing a few photos of his current family of three.

Combs and Nicole are holding their young son, Tex, in an adorable montage of photos set to a new song, "Take You With Me." Baby Tex is sporting a onesie that reads "Big Brother" across the back.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" the "5 Leaf Clover" singer writes in the caption, revealing that their second child will be a boy.

The pair welcomed Tex Lawrence on June 19, 2022. Combs and his wife haven't shared too many photos of their son, choosing to keep that aspect of their lives private. This baby announcement is the most they've shown of their not-yet-1-year-old.

Combs will launch his world tour on Saturday, March 25, just one day after releasing a new album, Gettin' Old, on Friday (March 24). The couple have said that they won't be taking Tex on the road in order to keep his quality of life as normal as possible.

"I think you need at least a year before the road thing," Combs shared shortly after the arrival of his first child. "We don't even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life. We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road."

Now with Nicole pregnant, it will be more difficult for her to travel.

The pair will also have their hands full after September: Combs shared that he and his wife don't employ a nanny to help with their family as is. Perhaps that will change when they're initiated into the "2 under 2 club."