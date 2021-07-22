Luke Combs has laid out his own money to pay for the funeral costs for three country music fans who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in mid-July.

The three men in their early 20s were found dead in their travel trailer on the festival campgrounds on July 17, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe a generator found near the trailer caused the exposure.

WOOD-TV in Michigan reports that 31-year-old Combs has stepped forward to pay for the funeral services for the men who died. A representative for Combs has confirmed that news and said that the singer will offer no further comment.

A GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds for their survivors identifies the men who died as Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr., from Michigan Center, Mich. Two other men — identified as Rayfield Johnson from Michigan Center and Kurtis Stitt from Lansing — survived, but are still "fighting for their lives," according to the fundraiser's description. That GoFundMe had raised more than $59,000 of a $60,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon (July 22).

Combs served as one of Faster Horses Festival's three headliners along with Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. Other artists who performed at the event in 2021 include Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green and more.

A 30-year-old woman named Melissa Donna Havens also died in a separate incident at the festival. State police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was seen with Havens within 24 hours of her death. Her cause of death has not been revealed, but she is scheduled to undergo an autopsy and toxicology tests, according to the Detroit News.