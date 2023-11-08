Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs’ ‘Where the Wild Things Are’

Luke Combs was among the performers who took the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8) in Nashville. The burgeoning country superstar was on hand to perform a winning version of his current single, "Where the Wild Things Are."

Combs co-wrote "Where the Wild Things Are" with Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull, according to Country Now, and Eric Church had the song on hold for a long time before releasing it, which freed Combs to record the song himself for his Gettin' Old album.

Luke Combs' "Where the Wild Things Are" Lyrics:

My big brother rode an Indian Scout, it was black like his jacket / American Spirit hangin' outta his mouth, just like our daddy / He kick-started that bike one night and broke mama's heart / He pointed that headlight West, out where the wild things are

He'd call me up every couple of weeks from South California / Talk about the desert and the Joshua Tree and his pretty girl stories / And how he bought an Air stream trailer and a J-45 guitar / Said, "Little brother, you'd love it out here, out where the wild things are"

CHORUS:

Oh, oh-oh, it's hearts on fire and crazy dreams / Oh, oh-oh, the nights ignite like gasoline / And light up those streets that never sleep when the sky goes dark / Out where the wild things are

I called my brother from the back of that plane the second I made it / We started drinkin' on the strip in L.A. and then it got crazy / Ended up at a house in the hills with some Hollywood Stars / Kissin' on a blonde in a backyard pool, out where the wild things are

(Oh, yeah!) Couple of iron horse rebels wild as the devil / I knew I had to move back East

Said goodbye to my brother at the end of that summer / But I knew he'd never leave

CHORUS:

Oh, oh-oh, it's hearts on fire and crazy dreams / Oh, where the nights ignite like gasoline / And oh, oh-oh, them Indian Scouts, man, they're built for speed / And oh, oh-oh, they said he hit that guard rail at half-past three / Lit up those streets that never sleep when the sky goes dark / We buried him, out in the wind, beneath the West Coast stars / Out where the wild things are