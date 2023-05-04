Luke Grimes has kept himself busy in between shooting scenes for Yellowstone. While the world waits for the second half of Season 5, they can catch the actor in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Happiness for Beginners.

The streaming service shared a first look at the film with a few photos from the set.

Co-starring Ellie Kemper, the movie is described as "a sweet and uplifting rom-com about a divorcee who joins a quirky group of strangers for the 'adventure of a lifetime.'" Further details have yet to be revealed, but it's possible the two could play love interests.

In the photos, the Yellowstone actor is seen as his character, Jake, decked out in camping gear out in the woods with the other characters. In one shot, he appears to be sharing a moment with Kemper's character as the two sit and talk to one another on a large rock.

Happiness for Beginners hits Netflix on July 27. The cast also includes Nico Santos, Gus Birney, Shayvawn Webster, Julia Shiplett, Esteban Benito, Aaron Roman Weiner and Blythe Danner.

Grimes is expected to return to his role as Kaycee Dutton when Yellowstone comes back to finish Season 5. The show has stalled due to alleged problems over Kevin Costner's contract and filming schedule — rumors speculate that Costner will not continue with the show past this season, which supports theories that his character, John Dutton, will be killed off.

One a personal level, Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced. How this could affect the production schedule is yet to be seen. As of now, the second half of Season 5 is slated to return in the fall.