Maddie & Tae sat down with Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked them to share any sage advice for other up-and-coming women in country music, given that they've been in the game for over a decade now.

The duo honed in on 2025 ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Ella Langley and Female Artist of the Year nominee Megan Moroney.

Maddie Marlow directly spoke to Moroney and Langley through our interview, saying,

"Don't forget to have fun. Because I forgot to have fun for a lot of years."

Tae Dye cosigned that with a firm, "I agree."

"I felt like my soul was just like being sucked out of me, because I was just giving, giving, giving and I was just too serious about it," Marlow continues. "At the end of the day, we are making music and doing what we love, and if you miss the fun, it's like, what's the point?"

Maddie & Tae blasted onto the country scene with "Girl in a Country Song" in 2015. In 2025, they're promoting a new song called "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams."

But as far as Moroney and Langley are concerned? Marlow thinks they'll be just fine. "Those girls look like they're having so much fun, so that makes me happy," she says.

Dye was quick to agree with Marlow in saying that it seems like the two rising stars are having the time of their lives, but that's just looking at social media highlights.

Should the "Tennessee Orange" hitmaker and "You Look Like You Love Me" singer be feeling pressure from labels, management, fans, etc. to produce, produce, produce, Maddie & Tae's advice to just have fun should resonate.

Ella Langley is the most-nominated artist at this year's ACM Awards, which will air live this Thursday on Amazon Prime, starting at 8PM ET.

A new Maddie & Tae album called Love & Light dropped on May 2.

