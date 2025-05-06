Maddie & Tae finally feel comfortable talking about it. They've got a new song called "Drunk Girls in Bathrooms," because they know a thing or two (or three) about being drunk girls in bathrooms.

It's been a few years since Maddie Font and Tae Kerr lived the DGIB life, but, "When we were touring in our early 20s, we tore it up," Font tells Taste of Country.

"But nobody knew."

Context is important: This isn't a heavy confession from two women with regrets. No, this moment from their conversation with Evan Paul is them admitting they had a little fun at an age people should be having a little fun.

"Drunk Girls in Bathrooms" is a song on Maddie & Tae's new Love & Light album.

The duo say it became a live show highlight even before the song's release, with fans learning every word.

"I do feel like there was this image — especially since like Maddie and I came out on the scene when we were 18 and we were so green and young and everyone like saw us as these babies, and we were on Disney Channel — and it was this whole thing," Kerr says, expanding on her duet partner's revelation.

"So we sort of feel like we had to teach people that we’re grown up now."

On Love & Light, they sure do some teaching.

Smoking, drinking and maybe even a few bad words make it into various songs. It's not all bad behavior, however. In fact, the meat of the album finds two young women singing about roles as mothers, wives, businesswomen, entertainers, etc ...

Fans who grew up with Maddie & Tae will appreciate this grown-up version.

"We’re not getting too crazy or anything," Font says. “But it was so funny — I was in Texas with my family and my little niece, she’s five, she’s like ‘Auntie Matt, do you say bad words in your songs?'"

A few minutes later. Mattie was bent over whispering those words into the little girl’s ear, living her best auntie life. “She’s like, ‘why do you say bad words?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, just because it’s fun.’”

Love and Light was released on May 2. Maddie & Tae are currently on the Love & Light Tour.

