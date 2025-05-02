Maddie & Tae really wanted their fans to know what life is like for them in 2025. So, they wrote a song about it for the new Love & Light album.

"Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams" finds the duo seeking balance between mom life at home and celebrity entertainer life on the road. It's a struggle, but not too different from the struggles every working mother knows well.

"Tripping over toys in my living room, got a list a mile long of my to-dos," Maddie Font says, referring to the new song's lyrics, "Things that parents really are gonna put themselves in."

Maddie Font and her husband Jonah have a son named Forrest, born in 2023.

Tae Kerr and her husband Josh have a daughter named Leighton, born in 2022, and a son named Chapel, born in 2024.

Love & Light is the duo's third studio album.

While they call this "the sweetest season," they also admit they're 24/7 exhausted. Still, you can't ignore the positivity and optimism in their voices as they talk about hitting the road and facing the challenges of motherhood head-on.

"Motherhood has really enriched our perspective on life and made us so grateful for every breath we take and every moment that we get," Kerr tells Taste of Country. "And also really holding ourselves accountable for like, growing and evolving and healing and doing hard things so that our kids have a better life."

Both Kerrs joined Anna Vaus and Font to write "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams." The mid-tempo, banjo song snapshot allows anyone grinding through the early years of parenthood some grace.

"We ain't picture perfect, but I'd put us in a frame / 'Cause one day we'll look back and these'll be the good ol' days," they sing leading into the chorus.

Maddie & Tae are currently on the Love & Light Tour, having played a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (May 1). They say they never go more than three days without getting home, and usually get back within 48 hours.

Family is very important to the pair, to the point that Tae's husband is co-producer on the album. She says that the partnership is a dream come true, but Maddie reveals her duo partner will roast her husband on the job.

"I can be a little mean," Kerr admits.

"Not mean, she's just like 'Do better,'" Font adds. "Because he can and then it juices him up a little bit and amazing stuff comes out."

Love & Light hit digital retailers and streaming services on Friday (May 2).

Maddie & Tae, "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams" Lyrics:

It's a third cup of coffee, another night of no sleep / A baby on my hip, a kiss on your cheek / Full heart, full house / It's trippin' over toys in the living room / Got a list a mile long of my to-dos / Yeah, it's crazy how.

We ain't picture perfect but I'd put us in a frame / 'Cause one day we'll look back and these'll be the good ol' days.

Chorus:

We got too much month at the end of the money / Busy as bees trying to make that honey, but ain't it sweet / It's a crazy trip, it's a wild ride / And I thank God every day and night, we got all we need / Look at you and me / Chasing babies and raising dreams.

It's tears rollin' down backing out of that drive / It never gets easier saying goodbye / To sweet brown еyes begging, Mama, pleasе stay / It's hell on the heart to drive away.

Repeat Chorus

We ain't picture perfect but I'd put us in a frame / 'Cause one day we'll look back and these'll be the good ol' days.

Repeat Chorus

