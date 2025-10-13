Currently caught in a love triangle that isn’t actually happening, Keith Urban’s guitarist, Maggie Baugh, will be a no-show at Urban’s Nashville homecoming concert this week at Bridgestone Arena.

Urban is currently on his High and Alive Tour, which is scheduled to swing through Nashville on Oct. 17. Instead of Baugh, the band will feature a different guitarist for the show.

Why Maggie Baugh Won’t Be at Keith Urban’s Nashville Show

While Baugh is Urban’s touring guitarist, she also has a budding solo music career to focus on.

Baugh will be in Nashville two nights before the show — on Oct. 15 — performing at the Grand Ole Opry. But on Oct. 17, the same night as Urban’s Nashville concert, she’s scheduled to play her own solo show in Carmel, Ind. That scheduling conflict will keep her from joining Urban at Bridgestone Arena.

Some may assume Baugh’s absence has to do with Urban’s Nashville connection — or speculate about personal drama involving Nicole Kidman — but there’s no indication that’s the case. All signs point to a simple scheduling conflict.

It’s worth noting that Baugh also did not attend Urban’s first show back after his divorce was made public. The reason for that absence is unclear, as she didn’t have a solo show that evening.

Still, Baugh seems to be making the most of an awkward situation. She’s using the attention surrounding her to boost her solo career — even teasing and releasing a new song in the midst of all the speculation.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Get Divorced?

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage.

How Old is Maggie Baugh?

Maggie Baugh, Keith Urban's guitarist, is 25 years old.

