It's been nearly two weeks since Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announced their divorce and rumors started flying about Urban being involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

What Has Maggie Baugh Said Since Keith Urban's Divorce?

Since those rumors started, Baugh has gone radio silent on every social media platform there is — until now.

On Tuesday (Oct. 7), Baugh broke her silence with a black square posted to her Instagram with a message that said, "Announcement coming soon."

Some fans began to speculate in the comment section that she was going to announce she is dating Urban, while others said she was going to leave his band.

After three days of wondering and fire added to the rumors of romance, Baugh has delivered on her promised announcement.

Baugh's announcement is that she has a new song out on Friday (Oct. 10) called "The Devil Win."

You can't fault Baugh for using the negative spotlight shined on her to create a positive marketing campaign for her new music.

What's the Truth About Keith Urban + Maggie Baugh?

Baugh has spent the last few days in the dark, staying of social media and likely in full crisis mode, deflecting rumors that she is essentially a homewrecker who was having an affair with her boss.

A rumor that we have dispelled for you with facts.

It should be noted that Baugh was absent from Urban's first show since the divorce, in Pennsylvania.

Urban has another run of shows this coming weekend and it will be on everyone's radar to check and see if Baugh is next to Urban on stage.

How Old Is Maggie Baugh?

Baugh is 25 years old and is from Boca Raton, Fla.

Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Divorce?

According to their official divorce documents, irreconcilable differences were the reason for the split.

