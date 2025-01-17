Check Your Freezer, Check Your Shelves! Walmart Announces Two Major Food Recalls

Walmart has had some issues lately with a couple of products that they sell at their stores across America.

According to AllRecipes.com, Walmart has announced a recall of 12,000 cartons of their Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth. They say that the packaging could be off on some of them, leading to spoilage.

The recalled 48-ounce Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth carton packaging has a "best by" date of March 25, 2026, and a UPC code of 007874206684.

If you have any of these boxes on your pantry shelves or in your fridge, you are urged to throw them away or bring them back to the purchase location for a complete refund.

The second Walmart recall, according to AllRecipes.com, is from the USDA, and it's kind of weird. Apparently, there are some mislabeled empanadas in the freezer section. Like, very mislabeled.

The empanada packaging is labeled as "Bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas," but the product in the packaging may be Bettergoods Apple Cinnamon Empanadas.

According to AllRecipes.com, the mislabeled Bettergoods empanadas were sold only at Walmart stores nationwide. They were produced on Nov. 14, 2024, and packaged on Nov. 20, 2024, and Nov. 21, 2024.

