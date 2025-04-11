The man who taught us that we can go to war with food and win, Adam Richman, has sparked some serious concern from fans after he posted something quite odd on his Instagram page.

It was a long note that some took to be a goodbye letter.

Richman's original post read:

"Thank you all for the support you have given & the chance to live out my dreams to uplift so many others through the shows that I make, and to tell their stories. I’m not perfect, never claimed to be. I’ve always tried my best and tried to lead with love.

I’m rooting for all of you, & appreciate every last one of you. With Love & Respect,

Adam"

The photo is equally cryptic — it's the reality TV star sitting alone, surrounded by empty seats in a stadium somewhere.

Fans were quickly alarmed.

"I’m always here if you need me my friend love you, my brother," one person writes.

Another went so deep with their comments that they felt the need to apologize at the end:

"I don’t know the context of this but I hope that you are OK? We’ve never met, but I’m a big fan and followed MvF from the start," the person says. "If I’ve read the room wrong, I apologize for being too serious."

Richman must not have realized how his post came across initially, but once he started reading the comments, he came back with a response and a full edit to his original post:

"Thank you for all of your concern everyone. I’m fine. It was a post of just honesty & gratitude after praying last night. I am sorry if I scared anyone," he added hours later.

Still, even after editing his original post, the comments continue to pour in, showing love and support for the star.

