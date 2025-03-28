Is George Strait the King of Country and the hottest man in country music? Or is Alan Jackson hotter? Maybe it's Tim McGraw? Keith Urban?

We're down to these four men in the Old School division as Round 3 of our March Man-Ness competition opens — right now.

So, who is country music's hottest man? It's time to vote again! The Championship will come down to one Old School star vs. the winner of the New School bracket to decide country's hottest dude once and for all.

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (Old School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 30 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in Round 3 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 31 to see who advances to the Final Four, and you'll be able to vote in new matchups.

