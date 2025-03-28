The competition is really heating up now! We're down to just four men in the New School division of our 2025 March Man-Ness competition. How will you choose who's hottest?

In Round 3, it's Riley Green vs. Jackson Dean and Warren Zeiders vs. Scotty McCreery — and only two of them can move on from here.

So, who is country music's hottest man? It's time to vote again. Be sure to vote in the Old School division, as well. One of those guys will go head to head with one of these fellas to win it all in the Championship.

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (New School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 30 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in Round 3 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 31 to see who advances to the Final Four, and you'll be able to vote in new matchups.

