Maren Morris’ ‘The Bones’ Wins Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards

Maren Morris won Song of the Year for her song "The Bones" at the 2020 CMA Awards. The chart-topping single also won Single of the Year earlier in the night.

Morris shares the CMA Song of the Year honor with her co-writers, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. Morris, Robbins and Veltz collaborate often, with the trio also responsible for Maren's first No. 1 single, "I Could Use a Love Song."

"The Bones" was up for three CMA Awards this year, with her remix featuring Hozier nabbing a nomination for Musical Event of the Year. That award went to Carly Pearce and Lee Brice for their song "I Hope You're Happy Now."

"The Bones" enjoyed widespread success, becoming Morris' fourth No. 1 single at country radio. It was also the first solo country female single in the Billboard Top 10 since Taylor Swift.

Though it's not Morris' first taste of crossover success (her pop collaboration with Zedd and Grey, "The Middle," was one of the most-played songs of 2018), "The Bones" marked a huge moment for Morris, topping the Adult Contemporary charts and the Adult Top 40, while also charting in Canada, Ireland, Iceland and more. The song is easily the most successful single from Morris' sophomore album, Girl.

Morris is scheduled to perform "The Bones" live at the 2020 CMA Awards. She is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at this year's show.