Maren Morris won one for the girls. Her win in the Female Artist of the Year category at the 2021 ACM Awards felt more like a celebration for all that women in country music have achieved in the last 12 to 18 months.

The "The Bones" singer made sure to not just recognize the other four nominees in the category, but to shower them.

"You've inspired me so much, to no end," she said.

"I kind of consider this category to be who tried their best in a year where it was very weird and nobody could do what they were made to do," she added. Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were the four other nominees. The win was Morris' second of the night, after winning Song of the Year for "The Bones."

The 31-year-old also won the Female Artist of the Year award at last year's ACMs. She'd previously won in the Music Event and New Female Vocalist categories.

Earlier in the night, Morris joined her husband Ryan Hurd for a simmering performance of his new song "Chasing After You." The pair were as intimate as network television would allow during a love ballad that ended with a long look and a sweet kiss. The pair are taking the year off from the road due to the pandemic and to care for their 1-year-old son, Hayes.

