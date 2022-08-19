Four years after their global smash hit "The Middle," Maren Morris and producer-DJ Zedd have joined forces once again for their new collaboration, "Make You Say."

The electro-pop tune, which is produced by DJ sibling duo Beauz and penned by Morris, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Beauz’s Bernie and Johan Young, is a fresh tune that perfectly layers Morris’ powerhouse deliveries with infectiously jaunty synth-pop beats.

“You'll miss the weeks, the days, the hours / When all the loneliness kicks in / You'll buy them drinks and send them flowers / But they won't love you like I did,” the country-pop singer tells an old flame gently in the opening verse. “You'll learn one day / I'm one in a million / Maybe in a billion / And when it's too late / Oh, I got a feelin' / You'll be in your feelings,” she continues in the bouncy pre-chorus.

Fans of Morris’ impressive vocal runs in “The Middle” will also be pleased to know that the singer, once again, doesn’t hold back in delivering a hard-hitting chorus. This is evidenced in the song’s spirited final chorus, which catapults her high-note-hitting and arena-ready vocal performance to the spotlight.

Of their second joint dance-pop effort, Zedd shares, “I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago. We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track.”

“Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to ‘Make You Say’ and she took the song to a whole new level,” he continues in the press release.

Morris adds, “I loved working with Zedd again on ‘Make You Say’ after such a thrill ride with ‘The Middle.’ It’s such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip.”

“Make You Say” is the first new track Morris has released outside of her third studio album, Humble Quest, which dropped in March 2022. The 11-track collection was previewed with its lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” and includes its just-announced follow-up single, "I Can’t Love You Anymore." The latter song was co-written by Morris with Greg Kurstin and her husband and fellow country artist, Ryan Hurd.

"Make You Say" is the first preview of Zedd’s upcoming new record. Earlier this year, the superstar DJ collaborated with Martin Garrix and Disclosure on other dance-pop tracks.

