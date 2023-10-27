Marie Osmond Says New Gig Is a Bucket List Item: ‘I Am Having the Best Time’

Marie Osmond is stepping outside of music for her new gig, which she says is helping her cross another item off her bucket list.

Osmond tells Entertainment Tonight that her new three-episode story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful is something she has "been wanting to do forever."

"I am having the best time," Osmond shares. "I can't even tell you how much fun."

The 64-year-old singer is set to appear as a countess on three episodes of the long-running soap opera as part of a special crossover event with The Young and the Restless that began on Oct. 25. Osmond's first episode airs on Friday (Oct. 27).

She describes her character as someone who "thinks the world revolves around her" and has a "serious attitude."

"She only goes to exclusive showings and she only wears originals. And so of course, she knows rich," Osmond states. "And I don't know how to describe that person that lives on a yacht and travels the world and really needs her ego put in check."

Osmond says she began a bucket list after her 2021 album, Unexpected, debuted at No. 1. It was right after she had entered her sixties, and she decided it was a good time to start doing "fun, crazy things."

"So I started this bucket list," she shares, which so far has also included skydiving, visited Iceland and climbing Mt. Sinai.

Marie Osmond shot to fame as part of the Osmond family, joining her brother, Donny Osmond, on a TV variety show, the Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC. She went on to significant solo success as a country singer in the '80s with songs including "Meet Me in Montana," "There's No Stopping Your Heart" and more. She re-joined Donny for a long-running Las Vegas residency called Donny & Marie, which wrapped in 2019.