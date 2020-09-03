Marie Osmond has announced that she is departing the Talk after officially joining the daytime talk show as a co-host for just one season.

Deadline reports that Osmond, 60, joined the Talk in September of 2019, taking the seat the show's creator, Sara Gilbert, left vacant when she left prior to the beginning of the show's tenth season. She had previously guest-hosted more than 40 times.

Osmond served as a co-host alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood before announcing her departure in a statement on Wednesday (Aug. 2). The show's longstanding executive producer and showrunner, John Redmann, also announced his departure during a recent hiatus, and Osmond referenced him when she revealed her decision, citing both professional and personal changes.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond states. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS says in a statement to Deadline. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Deadline reports that Osmond has just completed filming a lead role in a Lifetime Christmas movie titled The Christmas Edition, and she has two additional projects in development with the network. Osmond also has a new show in the works with ViacomCBS.

Osmond and her older brother, Donny Osmond, starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and she's also scored a string of country hits over the years, including "Paper Roses," "Meet Me in Montana," which was a duet with Dan Seals, "There's No Stopping You Heart" and "Read My Lips," a duet with Paul Davis.

In 2011 she reunited with her brother for an album titled Donny and Marie that went over well with country audiences. They promoted the project via interviews with several publications, including the Boot.

Osmond previously hosted her own talk show titled Marie, which ran on the Hallmark Channel for one season from 2012-2013.

The Talk has not yet named a replacement for Osmond.